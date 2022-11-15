BUZZ-COMMENT-USD/JPY still volatile but consolidation likely

Nov 16 (Reuters) - USD/JPY has remained volatile following a spate of cooler U.S. inflation data, weaker Japanese data and shifting U.S. Federal Reserve expectations. Yet there seems to be a consensus developing in Tokyo that USD/JPY is back in a consolidation range, perhaps 135-145, or a narrower 137-142.

USD/JPY saw good buying after Tuesday's drop to 137.67 EBS Tuesday following weak U.S. PPI data . Granted, news that a stray Russian missile may have landed in Poland resulting in two deaths put a bid back under the safe-haven USD.

That said, Japanese importers have been good buyers on almost every recent drop since the soft U.S. CPI release on Nov 10 , and this remained the case Wednesday with buying confirmed into the Tokyo fix and thereafter, sending USD/JPY to 140.20 from an early Asia low of 138.74.

Japanese exporters had some offers above 139.50 on the way, and these were readily filled. Large option expiries at 140.00 Wednesday and later this week, and gamma plays associated with them, helped slow the rise and should continue to provide some gravitational pull.

With the Fed confirming it will remain hawkish, merely 're-calibrating' policy as opposed to a 'pivot', U.S. yields could bottom out soon, and this should be USD-supportive. The Bank of Japan, in contrast, looks set to retain its ultra-easy policy for longer given recently weaker Japanese data , .

