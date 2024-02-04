BUZZ-COMMENT-USD/JPY still about US yields, to hold better bid?

Feb 5 (Reuters) - A very strong U.S. jobs report Friday saw U.S. yields jump. USD/JPY followed suit on broad dollar buying. There is no doubt USD/JPY will remain bid going forward with the Federal Reserve sticking to its higher-for-longer policy and Treasury yields staying firm.

USD/JPY jumped to 148.58 EBS from 146.25 on the back of the stellar January jobs report . Not only did non-farm payrolls surge 353,000, almost double expectations of 180,000, but average hourly earnings rose 4.5% annually.

Coupled with hawkish Fed comments from the usually more dovish Chicago's Goolsbee and Fed Governor Bowman , this suggests market bets on rate cuts may have been much too premature. Indeed, expectations of a Fed cut in March are close to nil now and the market sees only five quarter-point rate cuts this year versus six before the jobs report. Even this may be a stretch.

With USD/JPY's fate tied to Fed expectations and U.S. yield moves, the prognosis is for JPY to remain weak. Granted, future shifts in Fed expectations will continue to sway U.S. yields, and hence USD/JPY. But the USD/JPY downside does look to be limited.

This is especially the case with the Bank of Japan unlikely to shift from its ultra-easy stance until at least spring labour-management wage talks. Even then, the BOJ has clearly emphasised that any moves will be very gradual .

USD/JPY levels to watch include 140.27, the low on Dec 28; 140.80, this year's low; 149.65-75, multiple highs Nov 22-27; 150.00, a level which will likely result in more vehement verbal intervention from Japanese officials; and 151.92, the 2023 high on Nov 13.

For more click on FXBUZ

USD/JPY: https://tmsnrt.rs/48ZFoiR

Average hourly earnings growth Average hourly earnings growth: https://tmsnrt.rs/3COG6Cc

Yield on US Treasury 2s: https://tmsnrt.rs/492jUSh

(Haruya Ida is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

((haruya.ida@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.