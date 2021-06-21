BUZZ-COMMENT- USD/JPY steady near session high as US-JP policy diverges

June 21 (Reuters) - USD/JPY held roughly steady on Monday, bucking the session's trend of broad dollar weakness and appeared biased toward testing to the upside.

While the yen had strengthened in the aftermath of last week's hawkish Fed, those gains were short-lived after the BoJ maintained its large stimulus program and extended COVID-relief programs at its June policy meeting Friday.

The diverging US-Japan policy stance is likely to lead to further JPY weakness as Japanese inflation and growth remain weak. BoJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda noted that Japanese inflation was weak before the pandemic so ultra-loose monetary policy will remain in place even after pandemic assistance runs out.

The diverging U.S.-Japanese monetary policy opens the way for tests of the June 17 high at 110.83 and March 2021 highs at 110.97. Above there are March 2020 highs at 111.72 and February 2020 highs at 112.23. Should recent Fed hawkishness diminish, support at USD/JPY's 21-DMA by 109.71 and 55-DMA at 109.23 are likely to be tested.

For more click on FXBUZ

JPY Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3gSn4xZ

(Paul Spirgel is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((paul.spirgel@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.