BUZZ-COMMENT-USD/JPY steady as BOJ delivers on expectations

March 19 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan met market expectations of a slight widening in its long-term rates trading band and removal of a pledge to buy ETFs at a set pace at the end of Friday's meeting, leaving USD/JPY little changed.

The decision, which had been reported by the Nikkei newspaper on Thursday , suggests the bank is preparing domestic markets for the post-COVID-19 era, where a strong global economic rebound is expected, even as ultra-loose monetary policy continues to dominate the thinking of major central banks .

The BOJ has accumulated massive ETF reserves after ramping up purchases during last year's coronavirus-led selloff in Japanese stocks. Removing the mandate to buy ETFs at an annual pace of 6 trillion yen will be well received. They have the opportunity to reduce their holdings in buoyant markets and will now only buy Topix-linked ETFs .

The bank's implicit 10-year JGB yield target will be extended to 0.25% either side of zero from 0.2%, which may have a modest impact on the yen and JGBs, but provides room for further yield rises, as the recovery builds.

Technically, the USD/JPY 2021 uptrend is stalled after nearly two weeks of consolidation above 108.28 range support, but the bias remains higher as 5, 10 and 21 daily moving averages still trend north. Initial significant resistance is at 109.56, 76.4% of the March 2020-January 2021 fall. A close below the 108.28 range base would target the 107.05 Kijun line.

(Andrew Spencer is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

