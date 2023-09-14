BUZZ-COMMENT-USD/JPY sluggish as data beats don't bolster Fed hike view

Sept 14 (Reuters) - USD/JPY rallied initially with Treasury yields in response to U.S. retail sales, PPI and jobless claims data that was more dollar supportive than forecast, but the initial response reversed as it became clear another Federal Reserve rate hike remained unlikely and cuts should commence by the second quarter of 2024.

Prices remain in a range above Wednesday and Thursday's 147.02 lows on EBS, but remain unable thus far to resume this year's uptrend, that stalled in September just below 148.

That stalling is largely due to 2- and 10-year Treasury-JGB yield spreads also being unable to add to this year's gains, though at 4.94% and 3.5% respectively, they remain quite supportive. And unless prices fall and close below the 30-day moving average and daily Kijun at 145.83/56, a dip-buying bias should continue.

Weighing on prices is spillover from EUR/JPY's plunge following the ECB hiking rates for what seems likely to be the last time in this cycle. The view that the Fed and ECB tightening cycles have peaked while the BoJ fiddles with less restraint on deeply depressed JGB yields creates a headwind for USD/JPY - even if the BoJ are unable to reduce easing measures more because of waning economic growth and inflation, plus the need to absorb the next batch of under-funded government spending.

