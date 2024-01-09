BUZZ-COMMENT-USD/JPY slips into sub-145 range pre-CPI amid Fed cut reassessment

Jan 9 (Reuters) - USD/JPY's sharp recovery from December's post-Fed meeting depths is consolidating below resistance by 145 ahead of Thursday's U.S. CPI report -- a data event that could bolster or break the recovery based on unwinding of aggressive 2024 rate-cut bets that policymakers have mostly pushed back against.

Tuesday's 143.43 low found buyers at the 200-day moving average and after Japanese inflation and household spending data reinforced BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda's Jan. 4 comments that he was in no hurry to unwind ultra-loose monetary policies.

This week's trading range is below the weekly on-close pivot point near repeated 145 option expiries. That after last week's high by 146 erased all of the 146.00-140.27 dive from the Dec. 13 dovish Fed meeting day high by 50% of the November-December slide.

Key now is whether the forecast decline in the U.S. core CPI inflation rate to 3.8% from 4.0% in November, within the context of the U.S. jobless rate at 3.7% and plunge in the ISM's employment index, better justifies the 5-6 2024 rate cuts futures now price in or something closer to the three cuts in December's dot plots.

Historically, the Fed wouldn't rapidly unwind rate hikes under such circumstances. Thus the Fed and the dollar's heightened data-dependence.

For more click on FXBUZ

Chart https://tmsnrt.rs/41OccZj

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((Randolph.donney@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.