BUZZ-COMMENT-USD/JPY settles back into pre-BOJ range

Jan 11 (Reuters) - USD/JPY has settled back into the range seen just ahead of the BOJ announcement to stand pat on its ultra-easy policy stance . Tokyo is eyeing an USD/JPY 127-130 core range on continuing speculation of an eventual policy shift despite BOJ-speak to the contrary .

The Yomiuri tipped a possible BOJ policy shift on January 12 . USD/JPY fell from a range mostly above 130 to 127-130 on this news. Following the BOJ stand-pat policy announcement Wednesday, USD/JPY surged to 131.58 EBS as shorts covered positions en masse. USD/JPY has since fallen back hard, however, with speculation of an eventual BOJ move still rampant.

High Japanese inflation has provided fodder for such speculation, with CPI just out maybe necessitating higher rates . This comes despite a BOJ inflation scenario that sees inflation falling back and averaging this year below the 2% target .

The market also believes most candidates for BOJ governor following current Gov Haruhiko Kuroda's April retirement will be looking to exit the current ultra-easy stance. This may be premature, however, with current favorite and Deputy Gov Masayoshi Amamiya a close Kuroda ally . Takatoshi Ito too suggests only 'tweaks' post-Kuroda and no major shift till end-2023 .

The U.S. Federal Reserve may have toned down its hawkish rhetoric a bit but essentially remains hawkish, and U.S. rates could go higher than what the market is currently expecting .

Given the above, arguments can be made that, contrary to current market expectations and speculation, USD/JPY could see good bounces from the current, core 127-130 range. Related comments , .

USD/JPY: https://tmsnrt.rs/3ZPdrpB

Yield on JGB 10s - monthly: https://tmsnrt.rs/3Xubf5l

Yield on US Treasury 10s: https://tmsnrt.rs/3XN26ol

(Haruya Ida is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((haruya.ida@thomsonreuters.com;))

