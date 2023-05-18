BUZZ-COMMENT-USD/JPY scales new 2023 peak on US data beats, Fed hawks

May 18 (Reuters) - Third time was the charm for USD/JPY bulls trying to clear resistance by 138, as U.S. data and Federal Reserve speakers worked to drive Treasury yields higher, raising the prospect of prices reaching key resistance at 139.58 if risk can manages to stay on.

There is some overbought risk after a torrid one-week rally past 2023's prior 137.78/90 peaks on EBS, but the 50% retracement of the October-January 151.94-127.22 plunge at 139.58 looks reachable unless news from debt ceiling talks or the recovery in bank stocks darkens.

The sizeable fall in jobless claims, and reports that the recent uptrend in claims was largely due to fraud in Massachusetts, reinforced constant reminders from Fed officials that the labor market remains too tight and inflation too high to consider rate cuts the market priced in for later this year.

Thursday's comments from Fedofficials reinforce the rise in 2-year Treasury yields almost to April's highs. As is the May Philly Fed being considerably less negative than forecast.

If this week's recovery in risk-taking persists, USD/JPY could well be headed toward an ABC correction target at 140.33 before overbought pressures force a sizeable setback.

