BUZZ-COMMENT-USD/JPY risk up but fiscal year-end flows to weigh

March 23 (Reuters) - USD/JPY has rallied sharply, surging from a 114.65 low on March 4 to as high as 121.41 Wednesday. While the trend and risk is for further upside, a near-term top could be in the making as Japan's March 31 fiscal year-end nears, with exporter and repatriation flows likely to pick up.

Japanese companies have significant brick-and-mortar investments abroad, including production facilities in the Americas, Europe and throughout Asia. Japanese investors also have massive overseas portfolios denominated in a number of currencies. Profits from these overseas holdings will be repatriated for the fiscal year-end, helping to slow if not limit further USD/JPY gains . Related link

Exporters also are getting a head-start on hedging receivables for the fiscal year beginning in April. Sales from this bloc have been apparent all the way up, and will probably continue with output and exports likely to improve this year as COVID starts to wane in many major economies and despite supply-chain disruptions and production stoppages.

On the other hand, higher yields in the U.S. and other major economies will continue to attract not only institutional investors but retail players eyeing short-term carry trades. Anecdotal evidence suggests "whales", both old and new, have been on the USD/JPY bid from the mid-114 area and as high as the 116 handle.

Though further moves towards the "Kuroda ceiling" at 125.86 in June 2015 are possible in the new fiscal year, USD/JPY could top out well ahead of this level before then .

For more click on FXBUZ

USD/JPY monthly: https://tmsnrt.rs/3L7WQ8s

Yield on US Treasury 10s - monthly: https://tmsnrt.rs/3IvmRg7

(Haruya Ida is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

((haruya.ida@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.