BUZZ-COMMENT-USD/JPY rise to 150 might tip FX intervention scales

The probability of Japan's Ministry of Finance ordering the Bank of Japan to intervene and sell the dollar against the yen for the first time since 1998 will increase if USD/JPY extends north to 150 rapidly.

Japan's deputy chief cabinet secretary Seiji Kihara on Thursday said Japan was ready to take action to deal with swift yen moves, with Japan's top currency diplomat Masato Kanda saying all options were on the table when he was asked about the chance of foreign exchange intervention.

USD/JPY soared to a 24-year high just shy of 145 on Wednesday, before a bout of profit-taking on dollar long positions.

On Wednesday, Japan's former currency diplomat Hiroshi Watanabe told Reuters that Japan need not intervene in the FX market to stem yen falls, as such a move would be ineffective in countering broad USD gains.

USD/JPY was last at 150 in 1990 (147.64 was the EBS high in 1998).

