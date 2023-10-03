BUZZ-COMMENT-USD/JPY rebounds from odd post-JOLTS plunge, but 150-plus close key

Oct 3 (Reuters) - USD/JPY finally breached the 150 level after August JOLTS at 9.610mln clobbered the 8.800mln expected, but prices tumbled from 150.165 EBS highs to key kijun support at 147.30 before rebounding with Treasury yields.

The size of the post-JOLTS slide raised suspicions that the MoF had intervened, but there's been no confirmation of that. And Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said earlier on Tuesday intervention would used based on volatility, not a specific price level.

Given that USD/JPY had only climbed from 149.87 to 150.165 in the minutes following the JOLTS report and USD/JPY volatility and Rate of Change readings are subdued compared to where they were leading into October intervention that began a 16% drop from 32-year highs at 151.94, intervention today would seem harder to justify.

Especially with 10-year Treasury yields up nearly 10bp at 4.79%, their highest since 2007, and the BoJ seen adding to its JGB purchases on Wednesday to slow the rise in 10-year yields, now at 76.6bp, ahead of the bank's 100bp hard cap.

A close above 150 might be easier to do if this week's more timely U.S. data, such as ISM non-manufacturing, jobless claims and the employment report, force Treasury yields and the dollar higher.

Chart https://tmsnrt.rs/48F6c8g

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

