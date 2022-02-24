BUZZ-COMMENT-USD/JPY rebounds but upside likely still limited

Feb 25 (Reuters) - USD/JPY bounced sharply from a 114.41 EBS low Thursday as market sentiment appeared to improve despite Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The risk mood remains volatile, however, and the upside is likely to be limited for now.

USD/JPY rose first to 114.82 from its 114.41 low in late Asian/early London trading, before surging to 115.69 by the end of New York trading. Wall Street closed higher and U.S. yields also rebounded, helping USD/JPY recover.

The focus may have shifted back to central bank expectations, if only for now. The Federal Reserve looks set to begin an aggressive tightening regime with its March policy meeting , a stark contrast to the on-hold Bank of Japan, . This has been reflected in widening Japan-U.S. interest rate differentials.

Despite this more buoyant USD/JPY, the upside looks capped for now, maybe well below the 116.35 and 116.34 double-top on Jan 4 and Feb 10. Russia-Ukraine news will remain a market focus and investor sentiment could prove very volatile.

The market will be looking closely to the next U.S. jobs report on March 4 for clues on Fed intentions and the direction of U.S. yields. Japanese players, for their part, will also begin hunkering down for the fiscal year-end in March. Exporters will likely continue to sell and hedge while investor interest, mostly on the buy-side, will abate.

Previous comments , , , .

For more click on FXBUZ

USD/JPY: https://tmsnrt.rs/3IjKoS1

Japan-US 10-year interest rate differential: https://tmsnrt.rs/3BPpwQ6

Nikkei 225: https://tmsnrt.rs/3pf1XLw

(Haruya Ida is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

((haruya.ida@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.