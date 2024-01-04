News & Insights

BUZZ-COMMENT-USD/JPY rebound from December plunge a fade unless jobs beat big

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

January 04, 2024 — 11:09 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Unless U.S. jobs and ISM data on Friday are far enough above forecast to make a March Fed cut unlikely, USD/JPY's surge from December's nadir almost back to the 145.05 pre-Dec. 13 Fed announcement breakdown level offers a second chance to trade the pivot to lower rates that markets see as inevitable.

Thursday's layoffs, ADP and jobless claims supported Treasury yields and the dollar, particularly versus the yen given waning hopes of the BoJ ending its negative rates policy in early 2024.

Today's current 144.85 high pierced the 38.2% Fibo of the November-December 151.92-140.27 at 144.72, but a close above there and the Dec. 13 breakdown point by 145 is needed to signal a rise to the 50% Fibo at 146.095.

Given the bullish oversold daily RSI divergence that backed the swift rebound from December's dive to the 2023 uptrend line has been followed by RSIs now approaching overbought, the risk versus reward for shorts with a stop above 146.095 is very attractive unless Friday's U.S. data not only defer an expected rate cut until May, but make the Fed's three dot plot rate cuts a higher probability than the six that futures have been pricing in.

The bearish 2022/23 double-top reversal at 151.94/92 and 32-year highs point to December's lows being broken in time, with targets in the low 130s.

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((Randolph.donney@thomsonreuters.com))

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day.
More articles by this source ->

