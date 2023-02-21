BUZZ-COMMENT-USD/JPY ratcheting higher in choppy fashion

Feb 22 (Reuters) - USD/JPY is ratcheting higher again in a two-steps up/one-step down pattern. Speculators are now eyeing tests of a key Fibonacci retracement level at 136.65 and the Ichimoku cloud top at 137.07.

After its early January fall, USD/JPY traded sideways into February. A shift in central bank expectations explains the move up this month. Rather than making further tweaks to policy, the Bank of Japan is expected to remain ultra-accommodative well into 2023 under incoming governor Kazuo Ueda.

By contrast, the U.S. Federal Reserve looks set to be hawkish for longer after the recent spate of very strong U.S. data, including inflation.

USD/JPY has ratcheted higher, trading above its descending 55-day moving average on Feb 13 and back into its daily Ichimoku cloud on Feb 14. Spot has since traded deeper into the cloud, currently between 131.84-137.07, and is likely to break above.

The 200- and 100-day moving averages are currently near the cloud top at 137.02 and 137.37 respectively. Ahead is the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the 151.94-127.21 drop at 136.65. All are in speculators' sights, and stops are eyed above the Fibo level, above 137.00-10 and 137.40-50.

Moves in U.S. yields, which have also been ratcheting higher, will remain key to further USD/JPY gains. Ten-year Treasury yields are climbing towards 4.0%, and the Japan-U.S. 10-year interest rate differential is back near 350 basis points.

