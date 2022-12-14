BUZZ-COMMENT-USD/JPY ranging, dependent on data and U.S. yields

Dec 15 (Reuters) - USD/JPY has managed to hold in its recent 133-138 range through this week's biggest risk events. The view in Tokyo is that this core range should now hold, possibly into year-end.

USD/JPY has seen some choppy moves over the past week with the release of U.S. producer prices and consumer prices, and Wednesday's Federal Reserve policy announcement. The pair has traded a 134.53-137.97 range during this period, well within the 133.62-138.11 parameters set Dec 1-2.

Despite a relatively hawkish Fed statement, the market seems to have doubts on whether the Fed will be able to follow through, and U.S. yields remain relatively depressed . That said, they could be near their range lows, depending on upcoming data and Fed-speak, and any upticks may provide the catalyst for USD/JPY rallies.

Tokyo players are expected to continue with their range trades. Importers are likely to continue buying dips, especially below 135.00, while exporters will sell into rallies. Both blocs still have plenty to do ahead of calendar year-end given massive import costs and large export volumes .

Renewed inbound tourism and M&A and investment activity into 2023, and related JPY demand, should help cap USD/JPY towards the range high. Japanese investments abroad, direct or in the way of financial assets, may remain low for now .

