BUZZ-COMMENT-USD/JPY push to 105 does not signal end to downtrend

Feb 2 (Reuters) - USD/JPY has rallied recently, trading to an 11-week high of 105.03 on Monday. Yet the gradual downtrend from March 2020 looks to remain in place despite short-run volatility and overshoots.

Broad dollar short-covering appears to be behind the USD/JPY rally from a low of 102.60 on Jan 6 , , . Stops above 105.00 were tripped on Monday but further gains were capped by good Japanese exporter offers which continue to trail up. Exportershave been sellers on rallies since late last year, and these flows show no sign of abating soon.

Although further spikes to daily and weekly highs stretching back to November and even October cannot be ruled out, the prognosis is for an eventual USD pull-back as the longer-term bias remains lower.

Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso's first phone call with U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Monday emphasized close cooperation on a number of issues including FX , . The Japanese government may therefore be loath to see USD/JPY much above 105 if only to avoid being considered a currency manipulator by the U.S. Treasury.

With Prime Minister Suga also reportedly averse to USD/JPY moves below 100 , a 102-105 core range within wider 100-107 parameters could remain in place indefinitely pending fresh central bank moves.

