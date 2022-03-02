BUZZ-COMMENT-USD/JPY proving resilient to Ukraine crisis upheaval

March 2 (Reuters) - FX traders may want to avoid shorting USD/JPY, which is proving resilient to the ongoing shockwaves from Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Stocks came under renewed pressure and oil spiked again on Wednesday, as Moscow's invasion intensified.

In times of uncertainty, with risk aversion on the rise, funds usually flow into the safe-haven yen and EBS flow data shows sustained selling last week of the U.S. currency in favour of the Japanese yen that has spilled into this week.

Despite the sustained USD/JPY selling, its downside seems limited, with talk of good-sized Japanese Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF) 'whale' bids towards 114.50.

USD/JPY bulls could tighten their grip on this market while the daily Ichimoku cloud, that currently spans the 114.45-59 region, underpins. The expectation is for an eventual break of the recent 2022 116.35 peak, a daily close above which could see gains accelerate in the days and weeks ahead.

Elsewhere, the EUR/USD option market's downside fears have risen as a result of the Ukraine crisis.

For more click on FXBUZ

EBS Flow Data Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3vxxpZf

Daily Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3szRNad

(Martin Miller is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own; Editing by Alexander Smith)

((martin.miller@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.