BUZZ-COMMENT-USD/JPY primed to rise but something is holding it back

March 14 (Reuters) - The fundamental outlook points to eventual USD/JPY gains in the days and weeks ahead, however the market remains stuck in a technical vice-grip in the short-term.

Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda will likely take his time normalising ultra-loose monetary policy after ending negative interest rates, former central bank executive Hideo Hayakawa said on Thursday. The huge interest rate differential between the Federal Reserve and BOJ keeps USD/JPY's overall bias on the upside.

USD/JPY is stuck between major support and resistance on the daily Ichimoku chart. A breakout is needed to determine the medium-term direction. The cloud that currently spans the 144.88-146.93 region underpins. Meanwhile the kijun line, the midpoint of the last 26 days, weighs at 148.68.

As the 30- and 60-day correlations between USD/JPY and EUR/JPY are above +0.70, the two currency pairs tend to move in tandem.

For more click on FXBUZ

Daily Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/49PTsMh

Correlation Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/4cf0ziM

(Martin Miller is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((martin.miller@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.