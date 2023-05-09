BUZZ-COMMENT-USD/JPY options tether, eyes on upside strikes

May 10 (Reuters) - USD/JPY has traded a range centred around 135.00 this week, tethered by large option expiries at this strike price. The focus now seems to be turning to higher strikes, and these could become more pivotal should U.S. consumer inflation data on Wednesday night prove strong.

Tokyo players have been hesitant to trade aggressively in any one direction after returning from Golden Week holidays. Geopolitical concerns, worries over global growth and the U.S. debt ceiling have kept trading volumes down and USD/JPY directional flows low, especially ahead of key U.S. CPI data.

A strong CPI report - the poll forecasts a 0.4% monthly/5.0% annual headline rise - and higher U.S. yields could turn even more heads towards upside USD/JPY option strikes, as is already the sense in Wednesday Tokyo trading.

Massive, $1 billion in 135.00 strikes are due to expire Friday and eyes are shifting to higher strikes including $936 million between 135.43-50 and $822 million at 136.00 Wednesday and $1.2 billion at 136.00 Thursday.

USD/JPY has traded a 134.65-135.35 EBS range since Monday, holding mostly between its ascending 55 and 200-hourly moving averages with Japanese importer demand helping to limit the downside. The 55-HMA and 200-HMA are currently at 135.00 and 135.46. Related comment .

