BUZZ-COMMENT-USD/JPY on higher plane, range shifts to 135-138

July 12 (Reuters) - USD/JPY's breakout through 137.00 on July 11 should see the pair's range ratchet higher. Though it is still on the move, Tokyo players now expect 135-138 or a slightly higher range than the 134-137 during most of June.

A hawkish Federal Reserve and likely higher U.S. yields are behind this fresh push upwards .

While bouts of risk aversion will dampen U.S. yields sporadically as has been the case recently, the Fed looks set to continue raising rates into 2023 with an eye on economic performance . Along with broad USD strength , this could see USD/JPY extend towards 140.

The Japanese government and central bank are against very rapid FX moves, so verbal intervention can be expected should USD/JPY continue higher , .

However, as Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda has noted from time to time, JPY weakness is and has been due to fundamentals , a view backed by the IMF . This is not surprising given a still strong U.S. economy, higher U.S. inflation and a more hawkish Fed.

Japanese importers will remain good buyers of USD/JPY on dips. This bloc has more to do than before given the weaker yen, higher raw material and other product costs and the knocking out of previous FX hedges .

Shorter-term speculators too will continue to buy USD on dips, if only for the attractive risk-reward of summer carry trades .

