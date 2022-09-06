BUZZ-COMMENT-USD/JPY on a higher plane, good volume behind surge

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Tuesday's surge in USD/JPY was a bit unexpected but accompanied by good volume and renewed participation after the summer lull. USD/JPY is now likely to trade on a higher plane with dips and retracements expected to be limited.

Aggressive Federal Reserve rate hikes and expectations of higher U.S. yields have provided the catalyst for the USD/JPY rise. Japanese institutional investors are back, and showing interest in higher U.S. yields. Currency hedges held by this bloc were removed on the August USD/JPY rally, and look to have helped push it higher. Fresh hedges may be put on towards 150.

The Fed is expected to hike rates by another 75 basis points on Sept 21 following recentbetter-than-expected data . U.S. yields have reflected this, some rising to trend highs .

The two-year Treasury yield rose to 3.551% Sept 1, and remains in the vicinity. The 10-year yield has rallied from an Aug 2 low of 2.516% on TradeWeb to 3.365% Wednesday in Asia, putting it within sight of the 3.498% June 14 trend high.

Unless Fed hike expectations abate and U.S. yields fall sharply, USD/JPY looks set to remain better bid on Japanese importer and investor demand, continuing up towards the 147.64 high dating back to August 1998.

Resistance is eyed at each big figure on the way up, especially 145.00. The chance of actual currency intervention to head off USD/JPY remains low until 150, though official jaw-boning could now be an everyday occurrence .

