BUZZ-COMMENT-USD/JPY off but doubts persist on BOJ policy shift

Sept 12 (Reuters) - While USD/JPY has retreated from recent peaks, many Tokyo players remain sceptical about the weekend Yomiuri report that Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda is considering steering the central bank towards a more hawkish stance .

Although some measure of stability has returned, Tokyo markets are likely to remain on tenterhooks until there is clearer guidance at the next BOJ Policy Board meeting on Sept 21-22.

The Ueda interview rattled markets on Monday, sending USD/JPY to a 145.91 low into London from Friday's New York close at 147.84, before it bounced. The yield on 10-year Japanese government bonds jumped to 0.715% from 0.667%.

The markets have since steadied with USD/JPY back to a 146.45-80 EBS range so far Tuesday. The pair has found relative equilibrium on 145-146 in the recent past , , .

JGB yields remain firm but show no signs of spiking further. Ten-year paper is indicated around 0.721%. Though still at highs last seen in January 2014, the rise looks minimal compared with yields abroad. The interest rate differential between 10-year JGBs and U.S. Treasuries remains relatively wide around 350-360 basis points.

With Japanese economic data recently weaker, many still see no chance of any changes to BOJ policy this year and perhaps well into 2024. In any case, the BOJ and Ueda's thinking will likely be clearer on Sept 22.

In the meantime, USD/JPY is likely to trade a core 145-148 range, perhaps in choppy fashion. JGB yields, for their part, will remain well below the BOJ's 1% cap. More hawkish views , .

For more click on FXBUZ

USD/JPY: https://tmsnrt.rs/3sMtPLv

Yield on JGB 10s: https://tmsnrt.rs/3Lj0ejm

JGB/US Treasury 10-year interest rate differential: https://tmsnrt.rs/3Pvc5ND

(Haruya Ida is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

((haruya.ida@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.