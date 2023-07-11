BUZZ-COMMENT-USD/JPY-Nikkei correlation strong as 32,000, 140 pierced

July 12 (Reuters) - The USD/JPY-Nikkei 225 correlation appears to have strongly resumed with the Nikkei's break below 32,000 helping to send USD/JPY through 140.00 early Wednesday as USD hedges are taken off.

Given expectations for a weak U.S. CPI report later in the day and potentially an end to Federal Reserve rate hikes after maybe two more , along with speculation over a Bank of Japan policy tweak , USD/JPY could remain heavy for now.

The Nikkei broke below 33,000 on July 6 and below 32,000 Wednesday with offshore players seen paring back recent longs, while also removing USD hedges put on when these equity plays were initiated.

Interestingly, USD/JPY also began dropping in earnest on July 6, falling back from 144.65 to 143.56 and then later through 143.00, 142.00, 141.00 and now 140.00 as the Nikkei continued to retreat.

USD/JPY hit a fresh EBS low of 139.37 Wednesday as the Nikkei broke below 32,000. The USD/JPY correction looks likely to persist as long as the Nikkei continues to fall. Next key support for the Nikkei is around 31,420, 31,427 where its ascending 55-day moving average currently rests and 31,420 the low on June 8.

USD/JPY is back to a 138.44-140.93 congestion zone seen between May 30-June 14. Key Fibonacci retracements are below at 139.17, 38.2% of the March 24-June 30 rise, and 138.25, 38.2% of the Jan 16-June 30 rally. The ascending daily Ichimoku cloud is below between 135.67-138.45.

(Haruya Ida is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

