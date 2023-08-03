BUZZ-COMMENT-USD/JPY near-term top in sight? But downside limited

Aug 4 (Reuters) - USD/JPY could very well hold in a 135-145 range whatever transpires after Friday's U.S. jobs report. Granted, the market has been extremely volatile lately following the Bank of Japan's policy tweak and Fitch's U.S. debt downgrade. But surprises look to have been discounted and the market could settle as northern hemisphere summer doldrums intensify.

U.S. July non-farm payrolls are expected to rise 200,000, unemployment to remain at 3.6% and average hourly earnings rise 0.3% m/m and 4.2% y/y. This follows a very strong ADP employment report Wednesday which saw an increase of 324,00 private sector jobs in July .

USD/JPY has traded in a very volatile fashion since hitting a near-term peak of 145.07 on June 30. It fell thereafter to 137.25 on July 14, as weak U.S. June payrolls suggested a Federal Reserve pause. A bounce to 141.95 on July 21 on another shift in Fed expectations was followed by a fall to 138.05 on July 28 after the BOJ policy tweak , .

USD/JPY has since rallied back to 143.89 on August 3 on safe-haven flows related to the Fitch downgrade and on the belief the BOJ will remain easy indefinitely despite the recent policy tweak.

This all said, further upside might be difficult with USD/JPY again back at levels eliciting verbal FX intervention , , . Official-speak will likely heat up on moves back up above 145.00 towards the multi-decade 151.94 high recorded in October 2022.

Higher U.S. longer-term yields on a soft landing scenario for the world's largest economy and hawkish Fed expectations should remain supportive, however, limiting moves to the downside. Related previous comments , , .

