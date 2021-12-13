BUZZ-COMMENT-USD/JPY may trade on 113 handle into year-end

Dec 14 (Reuters) - USD/JPY looks to be going nowhere fast ahead of key central bank policy announcements this week. It has traded on the 113 handle since Dec 7, and will likely remain there at least until the Federal Reserve decision Wednesday, possibly through central bank meetings in Europe Thursday, and perhaps even into the Bank of Japan Friday.

Japanese players are also looking at this 113-114 range, with importers keen to buy on dips towards 113.00 and exporters with standing offers from 114.00. Japanese investors are mostly side-lined for now, awaiting central bank decisions. Position adjustments from all players are expected next week, likely the climax of trading before the Christmas and New Year holidays.

Omicron, Russia-Ukraine and China concerns and the direction of U.S. yields remain key but will have varying impacts on the FX market. To wit, safe-haven concerns and lower U.S. yields Monday had little lasting impact on USD/JPY.

Large nearby option expiries will work to contain action. Tuesday sees roughly $1 billion at 113.00 and $1.5 billion between 113.80-114.00. Wednesday sees $1.2 billion between 112.95-113.05, $544 million at 113.50, $1.8 billion between 113.65-85, $1.2 billion between 113.90-114.10 and $1.1 billion at 114.20. There are more in this area on Thursday and Friday too.

(Haruya Ida is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

