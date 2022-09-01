BUZZ-COMMENT-USD/JPY may be ripe for retracement but downside limited

Sept 2 (Reuters) - USD/JPY may be ripe for a retracement following Thursday's push above 140.00, especially if U.S. non-farm payrolls come in below expectations. Yet any pullback should be limited in scale, with U.S. yields heading higher and Japan-U.S. interest rate differentials again widening on diverging central bank policies.

The U.S. Federal Reserve clearly remains hawkish and is likely to hike the Fed funds rate by 75 basis points this month , . This contrasts with the Bank of Japan's ultra-easy policy stance which will likely be maintained until Governor Haruhiko Kuroda's term expires in April 2023.

Even Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida seems on board recently despite appointments of less dovish members to the BOJ Policy Board. Recent comments from the new appointees have toed the dovish Kuroda line, and there are no indications this will change soon , , .

Given the speed and breadth of the USD/JPY rally from 130.40 on Aug 2 to 140.27 on Sept 2, a retracement would not surprise. This would be especially true if non-farm payrolls fall short of the 300,000 consensus forecast later Friday.

That said, the downside will likely be limited. The 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of 130.40-140.27 comes in at 136.49, 50% retracement at 135.33 and 61.8% Fibo at 134.17. Japanese importers and investors will continue to buy eagerly into any meaningful dips too.

For more click on FXBUZ

USD/JPY: https://tmsnrt.rs/3eiMbN1

Japan-US 10-year interest rate differential: https://tmsnrt.rs/3RzzqMt

(Haruya Ida is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

((haruya.ida@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.