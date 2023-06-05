BUZZ-COMMENT-USD/JPY may be ensconced between 138.50-141 into FOMC

June 6 (Reuters) - USD/JPY could remain in a 138.50-141.00 or even a tighter core 139-140 range into the Federal Open Market Committee policy announcement on June 14. Various factors including the U.S. economy and yields, options and investor flows into and out of JPY are at play.

The Fed is widely expected to skip a rate hike on June 14 but the market seems unsure whether the announcement will prove hawkish or dovish. This uncertainty has been reflected in moves in U.S. yields, with two-year Treasuries flip-flopping between 4.316% and 4.639% and 10-year yields between 3.570% and 3.859% between May 26-June 1.

Massive option expiries are slated at and around 139.00 and 140.00 strikes all week, and will likely help contain action. Tuesday sees $406 million worth at 139.05 and $1.6 billion at 140.00, Wednesday 139.00 $1.2 billion and 140.00 $903 million, Thursday 139.00 $600 million and 140.00 $2.3 billion and Friday 139.00 $413 million and 140.00 $805 million.

Japan's Nikkei 225 index has rallied strongly this year, from a Jan 4 low of 25,661.89 to as high as 32,314.61 Tuesday, the best since July 1990. Foreign investor purchases have been especially strong since April and Warren Buffett's pronouncement .

Foreign purchases of Japanese stock indices or individual stocks have been accompanied by currency hedging, boosting the fortunes of USD/JPY and JPY crosses mostly during Tokyo market hours .

With risk appetite returning after the U.S. debt ceiling deal, JPY-funded summer carry trades seem to be back in vogue too, and should help limit any JPY rebounds. Related comments , .

For more click on FXBUZ

USD/JPY: https://tmsnrt.rs/43L3k6C

USD/JPY nearby option expiries into next week: https://tmsnrt.rs/3CgHFaB

Nikkei 225: https://tmsnrt.rs/3Nckm71

(Haruya Ida is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

