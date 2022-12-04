BUZZ-COMMENT-USD/JPY may be close to near-term base

Dec 5 (Reuters) - USD/JPY may have established a near-term base despite current heaviness, and could very well hold in a 133-138 or slightly lower 131-136 range going forward.

USD/JPY fell further Friday, trading down to 133.62 EBS ahead of the U.S. jobs report release, helped by whispers of weaker data. A somewhat stronger-than expected report saw it bounce to 135.98 but renewed sales took it lower again to 134.14 in early Asian trading Monday.

USD/JPY has traded lower recently on expectations that the U.S. economy could enter a recession in 2023 and that the Federal Reserve may be forced to cut rates. This seems a bit premature with most Fed policymakers still concerned about inflation. Though the pace of Fed hikes will likely slow, policy is expected to remain restrictive well into 2023.

Taking all this into account, further USD/JPY declines are likely to be small barring any fresh surprises, and USD/JPY could be close to a near-term range base. The 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the 102.59-151.94 January 2021-October 2022 rally comes in at 133.08. USD/JPY is currently trading around its ascending 200-day moving average at 134.62.

Japanese importers continue to buy USD/JPY dips, and 134.00 could be a level of contention with large option expiries at this strike this week. Short JPY positions have been pared significantly over the past few weeks too.

(Haruya Ida is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

