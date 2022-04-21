BUZZ-COMMENT-USD/JPY looks stuck between 127.50-129.50 till FOMC

April 22 (Reuters) - USD/JPY looks to have settled for now in a core range of 127.50-129.50, and the thinking in Tokyo is that it will largely stay within that span until the next FOMC meeting on May 3-4. The slight change in Japan official-speak on FX looks to have struck a chord, and Japanese players are looking to hunker down for Golden Week holidays beginning next Friday, April 29.

USD/JPY traded to a fresh multi-decade high of 129.43 on April 20. It fell back to 127.47 during the same session, and this 127.50 area looks to be the base for now. Very good Japanese importer demand appeared on the dip on April 20; that should be the case again with subsequent dips.

Higher prices for raw materials and the weaker JPY have put a squeeze on importers, especially since upside hedges became history as option barriers were taken out one by one on the way to 129.43. .

Japanese exporters and option players are expected to be good sellers on any rush back up towards 129.50. Large option barriers are tipped here and at 130.00, and these are likely to be aggressively defended. Exporters, for their part, have been good sellers to and from 129.43, and look to continue this tack.

Firm U.S. yields will remain supportive into the hawkish FOMC . More heated Japanese official-speak should work to delay if not halt further USD/JPY moves higher into the FOMC , , . Also .

