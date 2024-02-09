BUZZ-COMMENT-USD/JPY looks set to soar above 150 on multiple factors

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Foreign exchange traders should gear up for more USD/JPY gains as the Japanese yen is in danger of a bigger slide against its rivals.

The yen slipped to a 10-week low on Friday, while the dollar ground towards a fourth weekly advance as traders dialled back bets on how quickly the Bank of Japan will raise interest rates and how soon the Federal Reserve will cut them. Regardless, the current huge gap between the Fed and BOJ underpins USD/JPY.

USD/JPY on Thursday registered a daily close above the broken 149.17 Fibo, a 76.4% retrace of the (November to December) 151.92 to 140.27 (EBS) drop. Scope is growing for much bigger gains to break above 150.00 psychological level. Meanwhile the daily tenkan line, that is currently at 147.74, should limit near-term losses.

As the 30- and 60-day correlations between USD/JPY and EUR/JPY are above +0.70, the two currency pairs tend to move in tandem. A rise in USD/JPY should also see the cross climb.

(Martin Miller is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

