BUZZ-COMMENT-USD/JPY likely shifting into a lower core range

Nov 8 (Reuters) - USD/JPY looks set to shift into a lower core range of 113.00-114.00 from 113.50-114.50, with U.S. yields turning soggy after many players were caught short Treasuries on Friday and squeezed.

USD/JPY has traded 113.00-114.69 with a core 113.50-114.50 range since Oct 12. This is likely to change with U.S. yields off hard after Friday's jobs report . Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields fell to a 1.436% low on Friday from highs around 1.547%. The market has since bounced but, at around 1.473%, the yield remains well below the 1.705% spike high on Oct 21.

Unless U.S. yields perk up and the Japan-U.S. interest rate differential widens again, USD/JPY will struggle to trade higher. In fact, the risk may now be more to the downside if U.S. yields remain soft. The rate differential has narrowed to around 141.5 basis points Monday morning in Tokyo from a high of 160.3 bps on Oct 22.

Japanese importers and some investors are still likely to buy USD/JPY on dips, suggesting a base around 113.00 if not slightly lower. Japanese exporters and speculative players will probably put on fresh shorts on rallies towards 114.00 or just above, with the latter also taking profits on dips.

