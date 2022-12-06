BUZZ-COMMENT-USD/JPY likely range-bound for now on jaw-boning

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Comments by Japanese officials including Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki and Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda Tuesday, and thinning market participation could relegate USD/JPY to range trading for now, especially ahead of next week's Federal Reserve, European Central Bank and Bank of England meetings.

Dealers in Tokyo suggest a core 133-138 range or a wider 130-140 range given thin year-end conditions. Many speculative traders have already called it a year, alongside funds which closed out their fiscal years at end-November.

Trading has been especially light in Asia and other centres as a result, with USD/JPY swings tending to be larger and more pronounced than before. Given these whippy conditions, many players are choosing to remain side-lined.

Japanese officials have been clear about their unease with fast USD/JPY moves either up or down , . The current concern seems to be on USD/JPY declines with the pair off hard from 151.94 on Oct 21 to 133.62 EBS last Friday. This is especially so as Japan's government looks forward to inbound tourism and investment to shore up the economy, in part helped by the recently weaker JPY.

Meanwhile, the BOJ is looking to keep monetary policy very easy, maintaining downwards pressure on JPY. Kuroda said as much Tuesday , , helping USD/JPY bounce from its low. And this view has been repeated by Policy Board member Toyoaki Nakamura Wednesday , .

(Haruya Ida is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

((haruya.ida@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.