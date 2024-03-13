BUZZ-COMMENT-USD/JPY likely choppy on risk events but bottom in

March 14 (Reuters) - USD/JPY will likely see choppy action over the course of the next week or so but a bottom may be in around 146.50 pending the outcome of the U.S. Federal Open Market Committee and Bank of Japan Policy Board meetings next week.

The BOJ board meets March 18-19 and speculation is rife over a policy shift. Debate on the central bank's exit from its ultra-easy monetary policy will undoubtedly be heated, with maybe some dissensions, but the majority led by Governor Kazuo Ueda may very well hold to current policy for now pending more economic data and higher wage hikes from medium-to-smaller firms which account for around 70% of Japanese output .

As for the Fed, the market has recently pared expectations of rate cuts from four to three, and the thinking is that such expectations could be cut even more to two if U.S. economic data Thursday including PPI, retail sales and initial jobless claims prove strong (forecasts can be seen on Eikon Economic Monitor).

USD/JPY, for its part, fell back from the 150 handle seen during most of February - to 146.48 on March 8 and 146.49 on March 11 - on the back of speculation of larger Fed rate cuts this year and lower yields, and on the back of speculation the BOJ could announce an imminent policy shift. Such expectations have since dissipated, suggesting a USD/JPY base may be in place.

Where USD/JPY goes from here will depend on where U.S. data comes in and on how U.S. yields move in response. Key resistance is eyed at the March 12 high of 148.20 and the Ichimoku kijun line at 148.68. The ascending daily Ichimoku cloud between 144.87-146.93 should provide good support. Previous comment .

(Haruya Ida is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

