BUZZ-COMMENT-USD/JPY last hurrah on US NFP? Consolidation before

Dec 5 (Reuters) - USD/JPY faces a pivot point Friday with the release of U.S. payrolls data. The outcome will likely set the stage for more pull-backs lower or consolidation above recent lows with an eye on moves in U.S. yields. Consolidation between 146-148 is likely into Friday.

There is clearly irrational exuberance in the recent dovish shift in Federal Reserve expectations and accompanying drop in U.S. yields. Treasury yields fell despite the Fed's higher-for-longer stance and perhaps a less hawkish stance from Fed Chair Jerome Powell last Friday , .

Tokyo players never fully bought this view, with many seeing it as very premature, similar to speculation that the Bank of Japan is looking to shift away from its ultra-easy policy stance. Both central banks will remain data-dependent however, and current data does not call for major policy shifts on both sides of the Pacific.

This could change with either a very strong or very weak U.S. jobs report Friday. The consensus forecast is for unemployment to remain at 3.9% in November and non-farm payrolls to rise by 185,000 after October's 150,000 increase.

USD/JPY looks set to trade a core 146-148 range into this release. Massive option expiries at 148.00 this week along with Japanese exporter sales should help limit the upside. This bloc looks to have more to go now with upside USD puts knocked out at 146.50 Monday.

Good support is eyed ahead of 146.00 on Japanese importer demand and interest from retail players short above 150. The 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the July 14-Nov 13 move from 137.24 to 151.92 is at 146.31. Monday's drop to 146.23 effectively completed this retracement.

USD/JPY: https://tmsnrt.rs/3RrJTMx

USD/JPY nearby option expiries this week: https://tmsnrt.rs/3sVqbj4

Yield on US Treasury 2s: https://tmsnrt.rs/46IxqZo

(Haruya Ida is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

