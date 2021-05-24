BUZZ-COMMENT-USD/JPY, JPY out of spec sights, to range for now?

May 25 (Reuters) - USD/JPY and JPY crosses have mostly been consolidating around last week's levels. The prognosis is for little change in the short term, with speculative sights set elsewhere - on more volatile cryptocurrencies for instance - and battle lines drawn in USD/JPY.

USD/JPY is trading a core 108.50-109.50 or even tighter 108.30-109.30 range with Japanese importers and investors looking to buy dips to and below 108.50, while exporters and other players eye rallies to and above 109.00.

Massive option expiries until month-end are likely to help contain action. There are very large amounts expiring at lower strikes on Tuesday and massive expiries below and above current spot levels Wednesday. With U.S. Treasury yields staying soggy, USD/JPY is expected to remain in low-altitude flight .

Even the JPY crosses are showing signs of lethargy after recent gains . EUR/JPY is capped ahead of its May 19 high at 133.43, GBP/JPY at multiple tops ahead of 155.00 and CAD/JPY ahead of 90.74 on May 18. An overabundance of net JPY shorts may be responsible .

Apart from AUD/JPY and NZD/JPY, which have been trading more heavily of late, the bias in JPY crosses remains higher however, with the risk mood more positive and the dollar under broad pressure.

(Haruya Ida is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

