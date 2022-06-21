BUZZ-COMMENT-USD/JPY jaw-boning to heat up as uptrend extends

June 22 (Reuters) - USD/JPY traded to 136.71 early Wednesday, revisiting its fresh 24-year high in late New York. Though it has since eased, further rises are expected. The speed of the yen's decline looks to be a major issue for Japanese policymakers, so expect verbal intervention to heat up.

USD/JPY gains have indeed been rapid since March, with the pair surging 22 yen from a base on 114. These moves have, however, been interspersed with decent retracements. The pullback from 131.35 to 126.37 between May 9-24 actually spooked a number of longs out of their positions.

This was the case again last week when USD/JPY plunged from 135.60 on June 15 to 131.49 the next day. That was preceded by a massive drop in IMM CTA JPY shorts to 69,700 contracts from 91,600 contracts . The subsequent USD/JPY rally is partly a reaction to this big shift in positioning.

The next upside USD/JPY levels to watch are 136.90, a high dating back to October 1998, and then 137.00. Though unconfirmed, 137.00 is a potential option barrier level - as so many big figures have been in recent rallies. Some vanilla options are also due to expire at this strike Thursday.

A decisive break above 136.90-137.00 would target trades towards 139.95, the high in September 1998.

(Haruya Ida is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

