BUZZ-COMMENT-USD/JPY is headed for halving the recovery from March crisis lows

April 26 (Reuters) - USD/JPY is lower again on Wednesday, partly due to a broader dollar retreat from Tuesday's risk-off flows, and unless upcoming U.S. data refute growing expectations for a coming recession, half of the 129.645-135.14 recovery from March's bank crisis lows, at 132.39, is in play.

Fed rate hike pricing and Treasury yields have already receded enough to warrant USD/JPY trading closer to April's 130.64 lows on EBS. For today, the 38.2% and 50% Fibos of March-April gains at 133.04/2.39 are on-close pivot points, the latter also the daily kijun.

The yen also benefits from JGB yields being essentially immobile ahead of, and likely after for some time, Friday's BoJ meeting.

In any event, Treasury yields could fall further if data such as Thursday's jobless claims and GDP, and Friday's personal income, spending, core PCE, Chicago PMI and Michigan sentiment raise doubts about even one more 25bp hike by the Fed next week.

Next week also features ISMs, ADP and JOLTS pre-Fed, with the employment report on Friday.

Between now and then headlines regarding the fate of First Republic Bank and what role regulators may play will also impact risk aversion and haven yen demand.

