BUZZ-COMMENT-USD/JPY irrational exuberance over but lower range?

Nov 22 (Reuters) - USD/JPY looks set to trade a lower range. Though many overseas players expect a broad retracement down, most Tokyo players see limited downside with the Bank of Japan dovish and still wide interest rate differentials keeping the yen relatively weak.

The recent shift in U.S. Federal Reserve expectations has seen markets start to price a possible rate cut as soon as May 2024, and U.S. long yields have fallen particularly hard. The Fed remains cautious but the market has chosen to ignore this for now.

With the Fed effectively data-dependent, investors will focus on every upcoming significant U.S. data release, and resulting moves in U.S. interest rates and differentials with Japan. Should U.S. yields base, renewed JPY sales could be seen.

There is no doubt in Tokyo now that the BOJ will maintain its dovish policy stance until after next spring's labour union wage offensive , . Further tweaks to policy are possible in the interim but should be of little real consequence.

Adjustments to short JPY positions appear to have been the overriding factor in USD/JPY's drop from a 151.92 high on Nov 13 to 147.16 EBS Tuesday. Funds, retail players, Chicago IMM CTAs and even some asset managers with USD and JPY holdings all bought JPY. The U.S. Thanksgiving holiday and fiscal year-end for many funds likely contributed.

Whether a USD/JPY base is now in place remains to be seen, but many in Tokyo are confident of a bounce or at least consolidation, perhaps between 147-152, 145-150 or even lower. A top does seem to be in place at 152.00 with the Japanese government believed to be uneasy about a run towards 155 on any break of this level. Massive option barriers are tipped at both 152.00 and 155.00.

(Haruya Ida is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

