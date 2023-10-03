BUZZ-COMMENT-USD/JPY intervention may broadly influence financial markets

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Should Japan intervene to sell dollars it could give stock markets much needed stimulus, and perhaps return them to the bullish trends that were influencing traders before September.

Stocks have been jolted by the hawkish opinions of rate setters at September's Fed meeting which has knocked about 5 percent off MSCI's world equity index.

While stocks which were rallying before September's meeting have dropped, U.S. futures markets show no sign of the feared hike, with the next move in rates seen as cut in July next year and the tightening cycle peaking at 5.5%.

The dollar has risen far an fast from July's low on the back of short covering, but after buying $23 billion traders are now long and the dollar index has recouped half of the losses that followed BOJ's intervention last year.

The dollar index rise is currently stretched toward the peak of the 20-week Bollinger bands and bets against the yen are much bigger now than they were in September last year.

Intervention could have a big impact, forcing traders to change tack and likely shifting focus back to the end of the Fed's tightening cycle which would underpin riskier assets like stocks and emerging market currencies.

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

