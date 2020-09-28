BUZZ-COMMENT-USD/JPY in sell-rally mode into US payrolls, perhaps beyond

Sept 29 (Reuters) - USD/JPY looks likely to remain biased lower into Friday's U.S. payrolls data, with specks keen to sell into rallies towards 106.00, as suggested by last week's IMM data . The downward bias could well remain in place into the U.S. November elections .

Having fallen to 104.00 on Sept 21, USD/JPY bounced to 105.70 on Sept 25 but has since been capped with good spec offers returning ahead of 106.00. Japanese exporters may be in the mix, taking care of remaining receivables ahead of the Sept 30 fiscal half-year end. Barring major surprises from the U.S. presidential debate Tuesday night, and PMIs and jobs-related U.S. data leading up to Friday's jobs report, USD/JPY could remain capped ahead of 106.00.

Technically, the pair faces good resistance at 105.93, the 55-day moving average, which has defined the current downtrend since mid-July. The base of the daily Ichimoku cloud is also at 105.93.

Moves lower may also be limited however given massive downside option expiries. There is $2.6 billion worth of expiries at 105.00 alone on Tuesday, and another $2.2 billion between 105.10-35 strikes. A total of $2.8 billion of expiries between 104.75-105.15 loom on Wednesday, along with $1.7 billion between 105.40-70.Last-minute Japanese importer buys may also emerge on dips into month and fiscal half-ends.

For more click on FXBUZ.

USD/JPY: https://tmsnrt.rs/3icBZ55

USD/JPY nearby option expiries this week: https://tmsnrt.rs/345Mp1k

(Haruya Ida is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((haruya.ida@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.