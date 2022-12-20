BUZZ-COMMENT-USD/JPY in lower range into 2023 as BOJ move debated

Dec 21 (Reuters) - USD/JPY looks set to trade in a lower range following the Bank of Japan's tweak to its yield curve control policy. A range of 130-135 or 129-134 could be the norm into the New Year pending a more definitive assessment of BOJ intentions and future direction , .

While BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda emphasised that the widening of the allowable trading range of 10-year JGBs to +/-0.50% from +/-0.25% was to improve market functioning , , , traders have interpreted it as the first step in policy normalisation and an end to NIRP and eventual rate hikes , .

Such talk has been exacerbated by recent hawkish pronouncements from potential candidates to succeed Governor Kuroda following his retirement in April , , .

As with the U.S. Federal Reserve's terminal rate forecast, the market is choosing to ignore the BOJ's pronouncements and, instead, create a separate scenario of what the central bank will do and where interest rates will go. Some see the BOJ shifting to a more hawkish stance, in contrast with the view that U.S. rates have peaked and the Fed will revert to a more dovish stance.

All of this appears premature, especially with the Japanese economy still struggling and inflation likely to fall back below the BOJ's 2% target, a target that will remain in place .

The upshot is that USD/JPY could be close to a fresh near-term base at 130.58, Tuesday's New York low, and some retracement higher may be in the offing.

