BUZZ-COMMENT-USD/JPY in low-altitude flight for now, 108.25-109.25?

USD/JPY is likely to fly at a lower altitude than was the case in March. Given current levels of U.S. Treasury yields and Japan-U.S. interest rate differentials, many players in Tokyo are expecting a tentative 108.50-109.50 or slightly lower core range for now.

The yen is again in focus as a funding currency of choice for carry trades, a trend that is likely to pick up with the onset of the northern summer. JPY crosses have recently perked up and proved supportive of USD/JPY - as tends to be the case in reverse as well.

USD/JPY has also been supported by relatively elevated U.S. yields. Granted, yields plunged after the big miss in U.S. non-farm payrolls Friday , but they have since rebounded with 10-year Treasuries back around 1.60%.

Inflation fears have since resurfaced on recent rallies in commodities markets. With U.S. CPI due Wednesday, PPI Thursday and retail sales Friday, U.S. yields will remain a major focus for USD/JPY players .

Large nearby option expiries will help keep USD/JPY moves in check. Massive expiries below 108.50 and from 109.00 are scheduled this week, and should contain price action.

Japanese trade-related flows will likely produce similar pressures. Importers and investors are in buy-dip mode below 108.50 and especially from around 108.00, while exporters are staked out from around 109.00.

