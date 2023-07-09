BUZZ-COMMENT-USD/JPY in flux, retracement ended or more to come?

July 10 (Reuters) - USD/JPY appears to be in flux after last week's decline. Tokyo players still expect near-term yen weakness, with many suggesting the USD/JPY drop merely reflected a long-due correction of recent rallies.

USD/JPY plunged Friday, from an Asia high of 144.20 to 142.07 EBS in New York. The broader market seems divided from here with some seeing Friday's move as an overdue correction, and others eyeing more downside ahead.

The latter group appears to be counting on the U.S. Federal Reserve ending rate hikes after another 25 basis-point move this month and possibly one more in the fourth quarter.

These same players are also betting on the Bank of Japan tweaking its yield curve control and lifting the ceiling on ten-year JGBs from 0.5% currently.

Such views may be premature. Granted, the latest U.S. non-farm payrolls were weaker than expected, but the labour market remains tight . Similarly, while Japanese wages did rise in May, wage levels have not yet caught up with rises in living costs, and may prove less inflationary than some offshore pundits think .

As has been the case many times this year, dovish Fed and hawkish BOJ expectations could well be crushed again .

Tokyo players are likely to trade accordingly, with Japanese importers and others expected to be good buyers on dips. Key technical support lies at the daily Ichimoku kijun currently at 141.91. Below this level are Fibonacci retracements of the 127.22-145.07 January-June and 129.64-145.07 March-June moves.

(Haruya Ida is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.

