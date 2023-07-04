BUZZ-COMMENT-USD/JPY in core 144-145 range into US jobs report

July 5 (Reuters) - USD/JPY is likely to trade a core 144.00-145.00 range into the U.S. jobs report Friday. Verbal intervention from Japanese officials and the threat of actual action above 145.00 will help cap the upside and large option expiries Thursday and Friday will restrain price action.

The U.S. June jobs report is expected to be on the strong side with a 225,000 increase in non-farm payrolls eyed. Unemployment is expected to fall a notch to 3.6% from 3.7%. Average earnings are expected to rise 0.3% on a monthly basis and 4.2% annually, following rises of 0.3% and 4.3% in May.

USD/JPY players will be eyeing this release closely for clues on where U.S. Treasury yields will head next and to confirm expectations of another Federal Reserve rate hike this month .

USD/JPY has traded a 144.00-145.07 range since the end of June, with nothing to indicate it will overshoot a core 144.00-145.00 range. Massive option expiries Thursday and Friday will likely contain price action within that span.

Thursday expiries include $1.4 billion down at 142.00, $1.9 billion at 144.00 and $953 million at 145.00. Friday sees $$602 million in expiries between 143.00-10 and $1.1 billion at 145.00.

Japanese importers, exporters, investors and speculators are trading this market accordingly, looking to buy on dips towards 144.00 and sell on moves to and above 145.00. Related comments , , .

