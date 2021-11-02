BUZZ-COMMENT-USD/JPY in core 113.50-114.50 range into FOMC, after?

Nov 2 (Reuters) - USD/JPY has traded a 113.00-114.69 range since Oct 12 when the pair moved onto a higher plane. A core 113.50-114.50 range looks set to hold into the U.S. Federal Open Market Committee policy announcement Wednesday, if not beyond.

Aside from outliers up to 114.69 on Oct 20 and down to 113.26 on Oct 28, USD/JPY has traded mostly between 113.50-114.50. Speculative players in particular seem to be trading this range, selling into rallies towards 114.50 and buying back shorts on dips onto the 113 handle.

Japanese importers have been especially good buyers of dips, alongside some investors eyeing higher U.S. yields. Japanese exporters look to be back in, albeit sporadically, on USD/JPY rallies.

Given talk in some circles that a more hawkish Fed is already fully discounted, and a massive build-up of JPY shorts already , some suggest USD/JPY upside could be limited in the immediate future and a heated test of 115 may not be in the offing .

That said, the downside could be equally limited with Japanese importers and investors taking almost every opportunity to stock up on cheap dollars, with Fed tapering just set to begin and rates eventually heading higher.

