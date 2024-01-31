BUZZ-COMMENT-USD/JPY in 146-148 range into US payrolls and beyond?

Feb 1 (Reuters) - USD/JPY been quite volatile in the past two weeks, moving up and down between 146.01 and 148.80 EBS into and following the Federal Reserve decision Wednesday. A core 146.00-148.00 range is expected to hold into Friday's U.S. jobs report, and maybe beyond.

From a high of 148.80 on Jan 19, USD/JPY zig-zagged down to 146.01 Wednesday after the Federal Open Market Committee policy announcement and Chair Jerome Powell's press conference .

The USD/JPY low came as U.S. yields retreated despite the Fed refusing to commit to any schedule for interest rate cuts, anathema for market bulls betting on a March cut.

From its low Wednesday, briefly into the daily Ichimoku cloud then between 144.27-146.43, USD/JPY bounced, back up to as high as 147.45. It has fallen back since but remains well above its descending Ichimoku cloud between 143.80-146.09 Thursday.

The cloud and also descending 55-day moving average at 145.68 should provide good support. Resistance for now is eyed above from the 100-DMA at 147.47, a level which recently worked as pivot.

Massive option expiries at 146.00 and 148.00 tipped Monday should help contain USD/JPY action into Friday's U.S. jobs report. The Reuters poll shows non-farm payrolls are expected to rise 180,000 in January and the unemployment rate to edge up to 3.8%.

(Haruya Ida is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.

