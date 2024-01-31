News & Insights

US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-USD/JPY in 146-148 range into US payrolls and beyond?

Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

January 31, 2024 — 08:41 pm EST

Written by Reuters ->

Feb 1 (Reuters) - USD/JPY been quite volatile in the past two weeks, moving up and down between 146.01 and 148.80 EBS into and following the Federal Reserve decision Wednesday. A core 146.00-148.00 range is expected to hold into Friday's U.S. jobs report, and maybe beyond.

From a high of 148.80 on Jan 19, USD/JPY zig-zagged down to 146.01 Wednesday after the Federal Open Market Committee policy announcement and Chair Jerome Powell's press conference .

The USD/JPY low came as U.S. yields retreated despite the Fed refusing to commit to any schedule for interest rate cuts, anathema for market bulls betting on a March cut.

From its low Wednesday, briefly into the daily Ichimoku cloud then between 144.27-146.43, USD/JPY bounced, back up to as high as 147.45. It has fallen back since but remains well above its descending Ichimoku cloud between 143.80-146.09 Thursday.

The cloud and also descending 55-day moving average at 145.68 should provide good support. Resistance for now is eyed above from the 100-DMA at 147.47, a level which recently worked as pivot.

Massive option expiries at 146.00 and 148.00 tipped Monday should help contain USD/JPY action into Friday's U.S. jobs report. The Reuters poll shows non-farm payrolls are expected to rise 180,000 in January and the unemployment rate to edge up to 3.8%.

Related previous comment , on the U.S. jobs report .

For more click on FXBUZ

USD/JPY: https://tmsnrt.rs/490AbXV

Yield on US Treasury 2s: https://tmsnrt.rs/48XHVKa

(Haruya Ida is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

((haruya.ida@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.