BUZZ-COMMENT-USD/JPY in 128-132 core range awaiting FOMC

Jan 30 (Reuters) - USD/JPY looks set to trade a core 128-132 range into the Federal Reserve policy announcement on Wednesday, with the focus likely to be on moves in U.S. yields.

Treasury yields have bounced from their Jan 19 lows. Ten-year yields reached a high of 3.564% on Jan 27, climbing from a low of 3.321%, while two-year yields hit 4.255% on Jan 25 from a 4.040% low on Jan 19.

At around 3.524% in the 10-year and 4.219% in the two-year currently, the market is eyeing a 25 basis-point hike in the Fed funds rate Wednesday, followed by another 50 bps, then rate cuts in the second half of 2023.

Japanese players are expected to trade USD/JPY accordingly with exporter offers eyed on 130 and especially above 131.00. Japanese importers will look to buy towards 129.00 and below.

Investors will likely remain mostly side-lined although biased to be better buyers of dips. This is especially the case with the Bank of Japan looking to remain on hold even beyond April when the current, dovish governor Haruhiko Kuroda retires.

By contrast, the Fed seems set to hike more, perhaps even beyond H2 should the economy remain strong and inflation persistent.

Like U.S. yields, the Japan-U.S. interest differential appears to have based at lows of 288-289 bps on Jan 13 and 19, since widening to 313 bps on Jan 24. The spread hit a high of 401 bps on Oct 31, 2022.

