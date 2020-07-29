BUZZ-COMMENT-USD/JPY heavy post-FOMC as yen remains better bid

July 30 (Reuters) - USD/JPY looks set to remain heavy with the yen drawing some pandemic-related haven demand as the dollar loses its lustre and U.S. yields continue to head lower, albeit gradually, following a dovish U.S. Federal Reserve meeting.

From 108.16 on July 1, USD/JPY hit a low of 104.77 on Wednesday, falling below the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of its March 9 to 24 move from 101.18 to 111.71, at 105.20. With U.S. yields remaining soggy or moving lower, any USD/JPY upside could be limited in the near term.

Nearby option expiries at 105.00 should work to tether for now. There were chunky expiries at this strike Wednesday and more are scheduled Thursday and Friday. USD/JPY could pivot near here into month-end but will likely remain heavy with Tokyo flows, from both Japanese importers and exporters, falling off into August and the summer holidays.

Some Japanese investment demand could emerge at recent lows and below towards the March spike low, but U.S. yields are lower and less of an enticement. Higher yields in Australia may attract some but that market is far smaller and AUD/JPY is still relatively expensive, suggesting further buy-side flows will likely be limited to summer carry trades.

Previous comment . See also , .

For more click on FXBUZ

USD/JPY: https://tmsnrt.rs/39Ckx78

Yield on US Treasury 10s: https://tmsnrt.rs/336u7Oz

USD/JPY nearby option expiries into next week: https://tmsnrt.rs/39IqdfV

(Haruya Ida is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((haruya.ida@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.