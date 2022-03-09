BUZZ-COMMENT-USD/JPY grinding towards Jan-Feb double-top test?

March 10 (Reuters) - USD/JPY rose to 116.12 early in Asia with the risk mood much better on hopes for Thursday's Ukraine-Russia talks in Turkey , slump in crude oil prices and jump in U.S. yields overnight. Key resistance remains at the 116.35-34 double-top and the upside could be limited given uncertainty over any truce and as crude futures rebound in early trade.

With large Japanese exporter and other sales expected towards the Jan 4/Feb 10 double-top, any further moves to the upside will be a slog. Japanese exporters are finishing forward sales ahead of the March fiscal year-end. Some speculative players are also selling into rallies, looking to buy later dips to lock in profits.

Support on USD/JPY dips will be strong. Not only specs but Japanese importers have been good buyers. Many cite Japan's need to fund crude oil, raw materials and some food items, purchases which have become increasingly expensive on surges in commodities prices and a relatively weaker yen.

USD/JPY has seen good technical support recently on declines towards the daily Ichimoku cloud and key moving averages. The cloud is between 114.44-74, the 55-day moving average at 115.06 and 100-DMA at 114.52 Thursday.

Option expiries could also help contain action with large nearby strikes coming due Friday and next week. Among these are strikes between 115.75-90, at 116.00 and between 116.15-25.

USD/JPY: https://tmsnrt.rs/3I5xm9W

USD/JPY nearby option expiries into next week: https://tmsnrt.rs/3MGHcST

Yield on US Treasury 10s: https://tmsnrt.rs/3HRW90Y

(Haruya Ida is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

