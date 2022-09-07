US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-USD/JPY gets BOJ QE lift as 145 hurdles delay test of 1998 peak

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO

USD/JPY should eventually clear 145 resistance and reach its 1998 high of 147.64, as the BOJ's JGB purchases -- quantitative easing -- needed to defend its 25bp cap on 10-year JGB yields, weakens the yen and any chance of successful Japanese FX intervention [nL4N30E237].

Sept 7 (Reuters) - USD/JPY should eventually clear 145 resistance and reach its 1998 high of 147.64, as the BOJ's JGB purchases -- quantitative easing -- needed to defend its 25bp cap on 10-year JGB yields, weakens the yen and any chance of successful Japanese FX intervention .

USD/JPY is overbought and already up more than 3% since Monday after hitting another 24-year high at 144.99. The 145 level and the 100% Fibo off August's 130.40-137.70 base at 145.01 is being defended. The 161.8% Fibo is at 149.52, as a breakout target near other technical targets straddling 150.

Support is seen at 144 and 143.

Markets are awaiting Fed speakers and the beige book after weak Chinese data and a retreat in energy prices weighed on Treasury and European yields.

Wednesday's 142.75-144.99 rally ignored a dip in 2-year Treasury-JGB yield spreads below August's 3.52% high. Recent U.S. jobs and ISM data reinforced the Fed's hawkish guidance , with a third consecutive 75bp rate hike on Sep. 21 mostly priced in.

In contrast, the BOJ's -0.1% policy rate and QE defense of its 10-year yield cap this month has accelerated the yen's broad fall.

For more click on FXBUZ

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3DcMqU2

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3D30788

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3cQ56hZ

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((Randolph.donney@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular