BUZZ-COMMENT-USD/JPY gets BOJ QE lift as 145 hurdles delay test of 1998 peak

Sept 7 (Reuters) - USD/JPY should eventually clear 145 resistance and reach its 1998 high of 147.64, as the BOJ's JGB purchases -- quantitative easing -- needed to defend its 25bp cap on 10-year JGB yields, weakens the yen and any chance of successful Japanese FX intervention .

USD/JPY is overbought and already up more than 3% since Monday after hitting another 24-year high at 144.99. The 145 level and the 100% Fibo off August's 130.40-137.70 base at 145.01 is being defended. The 161.8% Fibo is at 149.52, as a breakout target near other technical targets straddling 150.

Support is seen at 144 and 143.

Markets are awaiting Fed speakers and the beige book after weak Chinese data and a retreat in energy prices weighed on Treasury and European yields.

Wednesday's 142.75-144.99 rally ignored a dip in 2-year Treasury-JGB yield spreads below August's 3.52% high. Recent U.S. jobs and ISM data reinforced the Fed's hawkish guidance , with a third consecutive 75bp rate hike on Sep. 21 mostly priced in.

In contrast, the BOJ's -0.1% policy rate and QE defense of its 10-year yield cap this month has accelerated the yen's broad fall.

